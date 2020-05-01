The Texas State Teachers Association has amended its lawsuit with Longview ISD to directly go after school board members after the district counterclaimed it has immunity against being sued.
The original lawsuit was filed Jan. 30 in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2, and the amended petition was submitted April 18.
The defendant in the case is now the school board members: Ginia Northcutt, Shan Bauer, Ted Beard, Chris Mack, Troy Simmons, Michael Tubb and Ava Welge.
Members declined comment Monday, on grounds that the board does not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
TSTA spokesman Clay Robison said after the initial lawsuit was filed, the school district claimed it has immunity from being sued.
“We don’t necessarily agree with them, so we changed it to the board members acting in their official capacity, because we think the law is very clear they can be sued,” he said. “So rather than dance around the school district, we decided to sue the school board members, as they’re the ones who acted.”
In the petition filed in Gregg County District Court, the association is seeking a declaratory judgment that Longview ISD’s granting of charter school applications that affect in excess of 15% of the previous year’s enrollment should be declared invalid and void.
The district was granted a waiver in 2019 from the Texas Education Agency to allow it to enroll more than 15% of the student population with charter schools.
The current charter schools are Senate Bill 1882 campuses. SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that let charters take over public campuses.
Currently, the district’s SB 1882 schools run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
The district is applying to make all campuses charter schools, which Robison said is a clear violation of the law.
“We still contend that the commissioner did not have the authority to grant the waiver,” he said. “He also told the charter companies teachers don’t have to be certified. He doesn’t have the legal authority to do that.”
When asked why the lawsuit does not directly go after Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, Robison said the board members directly violated the law because they are the ones trying to make all the schools in the district into charters schools.
“That is clear violation of the law,” Robison said. “They also are responsible.”
The lawyer representing the district, Jonathan Brush, is based in Houston and has not returned phone calls asking for comments.
The pretrial is set for April 22, 2021, and the jury trial is set for April 26, 2021, with Judge Vincent Dulweber presiding.