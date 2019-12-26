Longview residents have until Tuesday to enroll in the ambulance subscription program offered by the Longview Fire Department emergency medical services.
The subscription costs $70 per year and covers the head of the household, a spouse and any unmarried dependent children under 25 years old who are a full-time students. Medicaid recipients are not eligible.
A typical charge for EMS transportation averages $800 to $1,000 per response, but the program limits out-of-pocket EMS expenses the $70 enrollment fee.
The fee can be paid by check, cash, money order or Visa/Master Card or Discover at the Longview Central Fire Station, 100 E. Cotton St., or by mailing an application found at tinyurl.com/lvwems2020 .
For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/2425/Ambulance-Subscription-Program .