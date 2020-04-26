From staff reports
East Texas nonprofit organizations hope that East Texas Giving Day will bring in donations they need to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coordinated by East Texas Communities Foundation, the annual campaign is scheduled Tuesday. Donors are encouraged to go online to easttexasgivingday.org and make at least a $10 gift to one or more of the participating nonprofit organizations or donate to a fund in which the money will be distributed among all participants.
“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time,” said Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation. “Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities. Meanwhile, donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events with concerns of the community spread of coronavirus.”
Participating nonprofit groups in the Longview area are:
Gregg County: Asbury House Child Enrichment Center; Christian Women’s Jobs Corps of Gregg County; Community Healthcore Foundation; East Texas Symphonic Band; Family Promise of Longview; Friends of the Kilgore Public Library; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission; LeTourneau University; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center; Longview Symphony; Longview Teen Court Inc.; Longview Type One Diabetes Foundation; Longview World of Wonders; Newgate Mission; Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity; Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services; Silver Paws; Texas Shakespeare Festival; Trinity School of Texas; and Wiseman Ministries Inc.
Harrison County: Caddo Lake Institute; Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center; Texas Star Rescue; Twelve Way Foundation; and Wiley College.
Panola County: Daniel Springs Baptist Camp and Excellent Teen Choice.
Rusk County: Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County; Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary; The K9 Basco Foundation; United Way of Rusk County.
Upshur County: Gilmont Camp and Conference Center and Hannah House Maternity Homes.
Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County, which was formed in 2019, encourages women to know Jesus Christ, while equipping them with job and life skills in a supportive, Christ-centered environment, according to information from the organization.
It’s part of the national organization sponsored through Women’s Missionary Union, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, according to Vice President/Treasurer Susan Green.
“When a woman comes in, she comes in with a variety of needs,” said Director Julie Wiebracht. “A need of relationship with God, needs for healthy relations with others, healthy understanding of themselves and their lives according to God’s truth and to have a healthy understanding of using their gift and abilities to glorify God and serve others.”
Wiebracht said the goal of participating in East Texas Giving Day is “to keep the program running,” noting that her agency depends on donations.
Donations on Tuesday can be made from any device that can access the internet, including desktop computers, mobile phones and tablets.
New on the website this year is information on immediate needs of nonprofit organizations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important for nonprofits to be able to share information about the impact of the crisis,” Penney said. “We added the COVID-19 search filter to assist donors that want to know how agencies are being impacted by the pandemic.”
Some nonprofits agencies have secured funding sources that have agreed to match all the donations they receive through East Texas Giving Day.
“Unlocking these matching funds is critical to the nonprofits this year,” Penney said.