A series of lunchtime concerts kicked off Tuesday at the World’s Richest Acre Park in downtown Kilgore with a live performance by Covenant Olatunde.
Olatunde entertained a crowd of people enjoying their lunches under the derricks by performing classic favorites as well as original songs.
“Tunesday at the Acre” performances are scheduled every Tuesday through May 25.
“We encourage Kilgore workers to grab a brown-bag lunch from a local restaurant and come sit under the derricks with us,” said Meredeth Brown, Kilgore Main Street coordinator.
Brown promises a range of entertainment from classic rock ‘n’ roll to country/bluegrass.
The concerts begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
The Tunesday at the Acre schedule is:
April 13: Sheila And Kat Duo
April 20: Josh Mandreger
April 27: Michael Olson
May 4: Rafael Espinoza
May 11: Jim Taylor
May 18: Khadejah Green
May 25: Sheila Small