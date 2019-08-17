Two blood drives are scheduled at Longview churches in the next week.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland Heights Baptist Church will host a drive in its parking lot at 1600 Judson Road, Longview. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Marine Moore at (903) 753-0291.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church will host a drive in its parking lot at 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Brooke Ritchson at (903) 663-0053.
Donors are encouraged to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, a government-issued photo ID and that the donor feels well that day.
For information on donor eligibility or to make an appointment, call (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org .