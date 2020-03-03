Two blood drives are scheduled at Texas Bank and Trust locations in Longview on Monday.
From 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the downtown location at 300 E. Whaley St. will host a drive in its parking lot. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Rebecca Lynn at (903) 237-5593.
From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., the location at at 1800 N.W. Loop 281 will host a drive in its parking lot. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call April Bettis at (903) 237-5565.
Donors are encouraged to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, a government-issued photo ID and that the donor feels well that day.
For information on donor eligibility or to make an appointment, call (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org .