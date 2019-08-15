Two blood drives are scheduled in the next few days in Northeast Texas, starting today.
From 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sharon Shrine Jeep Patrol will host a drive in the LeTourneau Room at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 205 N. Spur 63, Longview. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Eric Don Bartlett at (903) 576-2552.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Panola College is hosting a drive at 1109 W. Panola St., Carthage. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Jody Harris at (903) 693-2011.
Donors are encouraged to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, a government-issued photo ID and that the donor feels well that day.
For information on donor eligibility or to make an appointment, call (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org .