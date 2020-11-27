Two brothers were injured in separate shooting incidents Friday afternoon in Longview, according to police.
Longview police responded at about 12:50 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 800 block of Birdsong Street. According to the police department, when officers arrived they learned that a young child and a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and both were taken by private vehicle to a hospital.
At about 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting incident in the area of Birdsong Street and Mobberly Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He also was treated at a local hospital.
The police department said it has been determined that the two victims are brothers, and the two incidents are believed to be related to one another.
The Longview Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding either of these two incidents to call (903) 237-1199 or to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.