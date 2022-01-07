Two Longview leaders have been recognized as 2022 Unity Honors recipients.
The city's Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee announced that NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner have been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award at a Feb. 16 ceremony.
According to the city, the Unity Honors "recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice."
Howard has served as executive director of Newgate Mission since February. She studied at Panola College and Prairie View A&M University and has a master’s degree in theater from the California Institute of the Arts.
Howard said it is a great honor to be chosen for the award and that she's grateful organizers believed she was worthy to receive it.
"My first reaction was, 'Surely there's someone better than me,' " she said.
Howard works with children and adults at Newgate Mission. She is also a member of Abundant Life Ministries, a non-denominational church in Longview.
She said she attended the church for 15 years and has worked with people of many races and creeds.
One of the ministries at the church works with youth to teach expression through art, singing, dance, music and theater. As a self-described "theater person," Howard believes these types of positive self-expression are important.
Howard said she feels compelled to help others because she believes God has given her a servant's heart.
"Serving people is something that (God) asked us to do," Howard said. "The ministry allows for that and strengthens that in me."
Howard has two sons, 14-year-old Dagan and 17-year-old Micah. She said her family was as excited as she was, including her mother and father, Audrey and David.
"I feel like I've made them proud," Howard said.
Gardner also said he was shocked when he got the call telling him he was an award recipient.
"I was surprised and in shock," he said. "There's a lot of people out there that do a lot for our community, and I just feel really honored and humbled."
Gardner is a board member at Newgate and started a Christmas Angel Tree program 31 years ago when he was a manager at Havertys Furniture in Longview.
He said he vividly remembers the moment he felt inspired to start the program.
Gardner had finished running a marathon in Dallas and was tired and stayed in the car when his wife decided she wanted to stop at a mall. He had the radio on while he waited, which is when he heard talk of an Angel Tree program on one of the stations.
"I thought, 'Why couldn't we do that at home in Longview?' " Gardner said.
After returning and spreading the word of the Angel Tree program through his wife, Nan Gardner, and bringing Jack and Wynell Kuhlman on board, the idea slowly started to become a reality.
Although it started small in 1991 with just a few children, the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree program has grown over the years.
Gardner said, on average, the program serves at least 500 children every year.
However, Gardner said he doesn't want the credit. Instead, he thinks it should be given to God because He works through him.
"I give him all the praise and all the glory," he said. "I don't want the praise or the glory. I wanna give it to him where it belongs."
Gardner said now that he and his wife are grandparents, he feels a need to live by example. Rather than having people listen to him talk, Gardner would prefer people to look at what he does and how he lives.
Howard and Gardner will be honored Feb. 16 at the 18th annual Unity Honors Luncheon set 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Tickets for the event are $20 and must be purchased by Feb. 4.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit longviewtexas.gov/2631/Unity-Honors .