Residents should brace themselves for two cold fronts expected to move into East Texas this week.
Meteorologist Chris Nuttall of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said a cold front in the northwest should move into Longview late this afternoon or evening.
This first front will consist of shallow air that will not extend much into the atmosphere, according to Nuttall. This afternoon will bring a high temperature of 80 degrees right before the cold front moves through.
“As it moves across, it will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region,” Nuttall said. He added that a slight risk of severe storms exists more to the north.
A small break in showers is expected in late evening going into Wednesday morning and then a prolonged wet period from Wednesday to Friday is expected, according to Nuttall.
Tonight into Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday is expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s, Nuttall said.
After Thursday night, the second cold front is expected to move through and bring with it colder air into the region, Nuttall said. Early Friday should see a transition in the precipitation from rain into a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow, although any accumulation should be very light, Nuttall said.
Thursday night into Friday will be below freezing, anywhere from the upper 20s to lower 30s, Nuttall said. The high on Friday is expected to be in the 40s with Friday night into Saturday morning being very close to freezing, Nuttall said.
A break in precipitation is expected around noon Friday to be followed by more precipitation going into the weekend.
Overall, Nuttall said right now there is a large chance for wintry weather but there are no signs of big snow.
“It looks like a lot of relatively light winter events one after another,” Nuttall said.
He explained that normally a cold front is followed by few breaks and that repeated chances for on-and-off winter precipitation don’t come often.