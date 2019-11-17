Two detained after shots fired on Gregg County road

EASTON — Two people are in custody after reports of recklessly firing firearms on a Gregg County road.
Gregg County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said that two people are suspected of firing multiple gunshots from a vehicle while traveling down Pegues Road on Sunday afternoon.
"They weren't firing at anyone. It was more just doing stupid stuff with a firearm," Tubb said. "They were just driving down the road shooting at things."
Authorities stopped the vehicle at Easton City Hall on FM 2906. One person was detained at the scene, while another fled and was apprehended later.
"It's my understanding that they have managed to detain (both) of the subjects at this time," Tubb said.
The two suspects, who weren't identified, hadn't been booked into jail Sunday evening but could face deadly conduct charges, he said.