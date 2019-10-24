Texas Bank and Trust and inifinitieplus Magazine publisher Joycelyne Fadojutimi will be honored at the 2020 Go-Giver Gala in January.
Mayor Andy Mack announced the two businesses among his four honorees during a Longview City Council regular meeting Thursday.
Mack created the Go-Giver Gala, which enters its third year Jan. 11 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. This year's theme is "Bring Back Teague," as the city looks to enhance Teague Park, including possibly building a new park entryway from East Marshall Avenue.
More honorees will be announced at the next City Council meeting on Nov. 14, he said.
George Richey Road
In other business, the city agreed to pay $870,504 over the next three years to make way for the upcoming George Richey Road widening project.
The Texas Department of Transportation has designated the road, also known as FM 2275, to be widened west of Gilmer Road from two lanes to five lanes with a flush median. The estimated $13.5 million project could begin as early as 2021.
The State Administrative Code requires local participating from the city to acquire additional rights of way and adjust utility lines.
TxDOT has estimated total right of way acquisition costs at $5.705 million and utility adjustment costs at $3 million, for a total of $8.705 million. The state code defines local participation as 10%, making Longview's bill to the state $870,504.
Longview City Council members agreed to make three yearly installments to the state, starting with a $290,168 payment before Dec. 1.
Payment will come from three municipal sources. The city will take $250,000 from its Utility Capital Improvements Program Fund and $40,168 from its Street Bond Fund to afford this year's payment. Payments in the next two fiscal years will be budgeted from the city's General Funds, according to the Public Works division.
Bond refinancing
The city also refinanced more than $4 million in eith-year-old outstanding water and sewer bonds.
Refinancing the 2011 bond series will allow the city to take advantage of lower interest rates, resulting in a savings of about $50,000 annually through 2029, consultant John Martin with Hilltop Securities said. There will be no extension of the debt.
Bonds for waterworks and sewer system projects are secured by net revenues paid by customers in their monthly water and sewer bills.
The city has $38.2 million in total outstanding water and sewer bonds, which don't require voter approval.
Arboretum
Two area landscape firms were awarded contracts for ground maintenance at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
A grand opening for the arboretum, at 706 W. Cotton St., will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 with free admission to the public that day.
Four East Texas companies submitted bids for the city's two contract groups. Group 1 was for mowing service at the arboretum grounds, while Group 2 was for flower bed landscaping services.
The Longview City Council selected the lowest bidder for each group Thursday.
Pro Mowers of Daingerfield claimed the Group 1 contract with a low bid of $28,080 annually.
C&C Logging and Tree Service of Longview won the Group 2 contract with a low bid of $52,000 annually.
Other firms submitting bids were Southern Grounds Maintenance and Weber Landscape and Maintenance, both of Longview.
All requests for contractor bids are posted on the city's website, but contractors also can contact the Purchasing Department to be added to an email list for alerts on future bid requests, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
AAON tax deal
Council members extended a tax abatement agreement to AAON Coil Products Inc., which is planning a $28 million expansion at its Gum Springs Road facility. The expansion ultimately will add at least 100 local jobs through the next decade.
The city agreed to abate 50% of the Tulsa-based company's property taxes annually through 2029.
The agreement requires AAON to have a minimum of 363 full-time employees in 2020, then add 25 employees in the following year. By 2022, the company have a minimum of 413 employees, then a minimum of 438 employees by 2023.
AAON must have a minimum of 463 full-time employees in years 2024 through 2029.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court will consider a tax abatement with AAON when the court meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Courthouse, at 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview.
AAON will bring as many as 228 total jobs indirectly to Longview through contractors, Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said. He predicted that Longview and Gregg County will see a net economic benefit of $4.5 million over the next decade.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade congratulated Mansfield on the project and acknowledged that AAON is not only located in his district but that it plays "a large role" in District 3 and has many employees who walk or ride bicycles to work.
"It's really refreshing to see a company like AAON employ people in District 3," Wade said.