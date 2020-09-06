Two people were injured Saturday afternoon after a small plane crashed near the Rusk County Airport.
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of the crash near the airport.
“Preliminary reports indicate the airplane lost power just after take-off from the airport and crashed into the tree line,” the DPS said in statement.
The pilot and passenger were transported to UT Health – Tyler with minor injuries.
Airport officials and FAA have been notified.
No further information was available Sunday.