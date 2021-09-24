Trial dates are set for two Longview men charged with deadly conduct after police said they shot at homes and cars in January 2020.
Samuel Auriel Barron, 21, and James Ray Braxton, 22, are scheduled for separate trials, according to court records.
Barron’s trial date is set Oct. 18 in the 124th District Court on two counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Braxton’s trial date is set Dec. 13 in the 124th District Court in five cases for charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and three counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Two of the deadly conduct charges are related to the 2020 incident. The other is related to a previous incident where he was indicted in 2017.
The arrests of both men occurred after Longview police responded at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, to homes in the 200 block of Jones Street and the 500 block of West Radio Street about gunshots being fired.
Residents on Jones Street reported bullet damage to the house and cars parked outside, and officers collected five spent cartridge casings, according to the court documents.
Officers responded a few blocks away to calls about bullet damage to three vehicles parked outside the Radio Street house, along with bullet damage to the wall of the home. Four people were inside the house during the shooting.
A witness told police about seeing Braxton drive the car and a passenger, later identified as Barron, hold a rifle that resembled an AK-47 and fire several shots, the report said.
Braxton was arrested Jan. 6 and released March 10 from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
On June 20, Braxton was arrested and charged for evading arrest detention with vehicle. He has not been indicted by a grand jury on that charge, according to court records. Braxton was released June 21 on $75,000 bond.
Barron was arrested Feb. 20, 2020, and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was released on March 22 to another agency and returned to the jail March 30, where he is held on bonds totaling $353,000.