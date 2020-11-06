Trinity School of Texas and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview are now part of the state’s COVID-19 testing program.
In October, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office — along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency — launched a program that provides rapid COVID-19 tests to schools at no cost.
The program launched with eight districts across the state, including Longview ISD.
The tests are a cotton swab in each nostril for 15 seconds that can be performed by the person getting tested. The swab is then placed on a card, and results are available in about 15 minutes.
Interim Trinity School of Texas Head of School Mellissa McCreary said the school will not test students and joined the program to be prepared.
“We’re aware of the rise in numbers in the country and in Texas, and we just want to be prepared,” she said. “We would like to have (tests) on hand in the event that we do need them.”
St. Mary’s Principal Darbie Safford said the school received about 80 tests and will screen students and staff based on exposure or symptoms. The school nurse practitioner, Cami Jo Harouff, will make those decisions.
No random or school-wide testing is planned, Safford said.
“We’re in the process of putting together an electronic confirmed consent form for parents,” she said. “So if they let us know they were potentially exposed, or the child has symptoms, or someone in the household tested positive, we’ll test (the child) and faculty members who have been in the classroom with the child.”
Safford said she is grateful the state is allowing private schools to enroll in the free testing program.
McCreary said Trinity employees can request to have a test done, but she is not sure how many tests the school will receive monthly.
Neither school has had any COVID-19 cases on campus.
Safford said there have been family members of students and a faculty member who tested positive this school year, but because of precautions St. Mary’s has taken, no one was on campus during the time they were positive.
McCreary said there have been students exposed off campus at Trinity who were able to immediately go into remote learning, so there was no on-campus exposure. She said, as a precaution, some students had to quarantine who might have been exposed, but no one tested positive.
Both schools have a nurse and other administrators who can give the test.
While the rapid test is not as accurate as other screenings, she said no test is perfect, and the rapid test still is fairly accurate.
“If we don’t have testing and the ability to screen, then we end up telling people, ‘You have to quarantine for 14 days,’ and that’s two weeks of disrupted routine and home life,” she said. “We know that the antigen test can screen people and tell us even if they’re not showing symptoms. It’s not 100% accurate, but nothing is. Through contract tracing, I can determine the level of risk and make a decision.”