Two Longview school districts will hold an election May 1, while another will still welcome a new face.
The Longview ISD Place 3 seat is vacant after Chris Mack’s resignation in November. Tiffany Angus and Dr. Samir Germanwala have filed to run for the seat.
Angus is a parent and social worker, and Germanwala is a parent and cardiologist at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Trustees Michael Tubb and Troy Simmons also are up for reelection, and both filed for another term and are unopposed.
In Pine Tree ISD, Drew Seidel and Rob Woods have filed to run for the open Place 2 spot, which was vacated by Kerri Daugbjerg.
Seidel is vice president of distribution for AEP Southwestern Electrical Power Co. and has two daughters at Pine Tree High School and a son who graduated from the district.
He also is president of the booster club.
Woods is no stranger to seeking a school board seat, as this will be the third time he has run since 2018. He ran for the Place 6 seat in the November election.
Pine Tree ISD does not use geography to decide places on the board.
Woods has said he wants to be on the board because of issues with a tax case in the district.
Spring Hill ISD will not hold a May election but will get a new board member in May. Wayne Noon will become the new Place 6 trustee after Frank Bufkin did not file for another term. Noon is the only candidate who filed.
Noon owns Noon & Associates Real Estate. His father was a school principal, and his mother was a teacher. He said he wants to be part of Spring Hill’s success.
“I think it’s a great district, and I just want to help it continue to be the best district in the area,” Noon said. “I’m not unhappy with anything, I just like to give back to the community, and I thought this would give me the chance.”
The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.