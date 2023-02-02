Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested this week during a traffic stop in Gregg County.
Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Monday by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests.
The reports state Bounds stopped the men's vehicle because it displayed a "fictitious" license plate.
During the stop, Bounds asked Ramos, the driver, for his license and was presented a false Mexican driver's license, according to the documents.
After speaking with Ramos, Bounds asked Martinez for his identification and the vehicle's insurance. Bounds wrote in his report that he was presented a fake insurance card.
The trooper discovered after speaking to the men that they had left California and picked up illegal immigrants and were attempting to transport them to Florida.
Martinez and Ramos were arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail.
At the time of booking, Ramos stated he had given a false identity. Additionally, his wallet contained a bag that was found to have residual amounts of cocaine, according to the trooper's report.
Martinez faces four charges of smuggling of persons and presenting a fictitious inspection report. Ramos also faces four charges of smuggling of persons as well as fraudulent use/possession of an ID, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and displaying a fictitious license plate.
Ramos also was held on a federal immigration detainer.
The reports do not have a location where the men were arrested.
In December, an Alabama man was charged with human smuggling after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 20 near Kilgore.
Police said the man was transporting illegal immigrants to Florida for work.