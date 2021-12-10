A Gregg County grand jury indicted two men in the September stabbing death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler and Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 32, of Henderson were indicted on murder charges Nov. 30.
Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home Sept. 2. According to her obituary, Kenney died the following day.
Anderson was booked Sept. 3 and Johnson was booked Sept. 4 into the Gregg County Jail where they remained Friday on $1 million bond each. The men are set for arraignment Jan. 21 in the 124th District Court.
Kilgore police investigated the incident. According to the arrest warrant and criminal complaint, detectives responded to a homicide call at about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1400 block of Miles Boulevard.
Kenney was found lying “on the front porch with blood surrounding her head.” There was blood in the driveway leading toward the body. Kenney had multiple cuts and and puncture wounds.
Kenney’s sister told police she had lived with Kenney since January. At about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 2, the woman arrived home with her 4-year-old daughter, and the two were the only people home at the time, according to the documents. She put her daughter to bed and went to the bathroom to get ready to shower.
While in the bathroom, the woman spoke with several people on the phone and smoked two cigarettes until about 10 p.m., the documents show. The woman heard a loud boom and a gasp, which she believed to be Kenney tripping on the porch and hitting the door.
She told investigators that because the light on the porch is kept off that she and her sister often trip and hit the door. After about five minutes, she had not heard the door open.
“(She) stated she walked to the front door and looked out of the window in the door and observed La’Shekia’s car parked in the driveway, but did not see La’Shekia,” court documents said. “(She) advised she turned the porch light on and could see La’Shekia laying on the porch and blood to be around her. (She) stated she opened the door and began calling out to La’Shekia, but she did not move.”
The woman called 911 and tried to feel for a pulse.
Detectives asked the woman if Kenney had any issues with anyone.
“She was having issues with her ex-boyfriend, Kendall Johnson,” court documents said. “(She) stated after the breakup, Kendall Johnson would call and message La’Shekia Kenney asking to mend the relationship and when this would not work, he would threaten suicide.”
Kenney saved screenshots, calls and messages from Johnson on her phone. The woman told police Johnson had recently come to the home “unannounced and unwelcomed.”
Police contacted Johnson in Tyler. Johnson waived his Miranda rights, agreed to speak with police and consented to a police search of his cellphone.
Documents showed GPS data indicated Johnson was in Kilgore around the time of Kenney’s death. A forensic search of Johnson’s silver Chevy Tahoe yielded possible blood evidence.
Johnson told police he went to the UT-Tyler campus and got a red Chrysler before travelling to Kilgore and picking up Anderson at Burkes Outlet.
“Johnson stated that he was venting to Calvin Anderson about La’Shekia Kenney breaking his heart and Calvin Anderson stated he was going to ‘fix her,’” court documents said. The two drove to Kenney’s home.
When the pair got to Kenney’s house, Anderson told Johnson to let him out of the vehicle, documents show. Johnson said Anderson returned to the vehicle and admitted to stabbing Kenney.
Kilgore police requested surveillance video from Burkes Outlet in Kilgore. Anderson was seen leaving at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and “changing into all dark clothing.” A red Chrysler 300 was seen in the parking lot that matched Johnson’s description.
Surveillance video was also obtained from UT-Tyler where Anderson and Johnson were seen arriving at about 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 2 in two separate vehicles, a red Chrysler 300 and a silver Chevy Tahoe. They then got into the Tahoe.