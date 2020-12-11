Health officials on Friday announced relatively few newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents but also reported two additional confirmed deaths from the virus in the county.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county had 13 additional confirmed case for a total of 3,562 and that the county’s overall confirmed death toll rose to 74. NET Health has reported seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County residents since this past Friday.
The county’s confirmed recoveries remained at 2,650, and confirmed active cases in Gregg County on Friday numbered 274.
The numbers do not include 2,219 probable cases, 936 probable recoveries and 46 deaths in the county for which COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Friday active cases of the coronavirus in Gregg County Jail inmates jumped by 10 to 40.
In Smith County, the health district reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 leapt by 128 to a cumulative total of 6,648. The county’s confirmed deaths rose by one to 142.
Confirmed recoveries rose by two to 4,410.
On Friday, there were 242 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, down nine from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 1,301 cases and 51 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County during and one additional death. The county has had 1,346 positive cases, according to the state, and 39 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by three for a cumulative total of 651, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 25.
Vaccines
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas will be participating in a federal program to give COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff of long-term care facilities at no cost.
The initiative, called Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, is free and sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to the long-term care facilities. Residents and staff can volunteer to receive a vaccination.
So far, more than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities have signed up for the program, accounting for 225,000 certified beds.
The first vaccines in the program will be given to pharmacies the week of Dec. 21, and the program will kick off Dec. 28, according to a statement from Abbott's office.
"The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19," Abbott said. "I thank the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for offering this program free of charge to these facilities and for working alongside us to keep our communities safe."
For the facilities that have not enrolled in the pharmacy program, enrollment can be completed with the Texas Department of State Health Services' Immunization Program.
Statewide
Texas is nearing 24,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 stays above 9,000.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that 9,109 people were hospitalized across the state.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say Texas has had 23,913 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The state's death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 25th highest per capita at about 83 deaths per 100,000 people.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Texas has risen over the past two weeks from 149 deaths per day on Nov. 26 to about 189 deaths per day on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Johns Hopkins says that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 675, an increase of almost 6%.