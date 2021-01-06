From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Wednesday announced two new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County as the county’s community spread level increased back to “substantial” and hospitalizations from the virus in the region remained above 15% for the 23rd straight day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 56 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 to bring the county’s cumulative count to 4,354. Two additional deaths brought the county’s confirmed fatalities to 83; however, the district on Wednesday also reported its first new confirmed recoveries in the county in more than a week. Confirmed recoveries rose by 175 to 3,213, according to NET Health.
The numbers do not include 2,945 probable cases, 1,616 probable recoveries and 62 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 1,058 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Wednesday remained at 15.
NET Health on Wednesday reported Gregg County had the highest rate of community spread of the seven counties it serves in the past week. All of the counties for which the district provides disease surveillance had “substantial” levels, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 56.59 for the period Dec. 31 through Wednesday, an increase of more than 26 from the previous week.
NET Health also provides disease surveillance for Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
The latest state data shows COVID-19 patients accounted for 21.58% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, that is the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the trauma service area since the pandemic began, and it marks the 23rd consecutive day that the rate surpassed 15%.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
The state on Wednesday reported 22 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 858 newly confirmed recoveries along with 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. The county has had 7,574 confirmed cases, 5,898 recoveries and 151 fatalities.
On Wednesday, there were 296 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of 21 from 317 reported the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 19 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,542 cases and 65 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,580 positive cases, according to the state, and 55 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by five for a total of 825, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by two to 33.
Statewide
A record 326 COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Texas, shattering the previous record of 278 deaths reported on July 23, according to statistics compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That brought the Texas death toll for the eight-month-old outbreak to 28,545.
The state reported 19,535 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,026 probable cases on Wednesday, bringing to almost 1.9 million the number of confirmed and probable cases in Texas. Of those, 320,540 cases were active on Wednesday, a record 13,628 were hospitalized, the 10th consecutive record day.
Austin-area officials announced Wednesday that they were discussing plans to turn the Austin Convention Center into a field hospital as hospitals continue to fill close to their capacities because of the soaring number of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health director, said local hospitals’ intensive-care units were projected to be filled to capacity by Jan. 15.
However, the convention center could be pressed into service as a field hospital sooner as a surge of cases from the Christmas and New Year’s holidays was expected to intensify, he said.
The convention center was pressed into service as a hospital previously during the July COVID-19 surge for up to 1,500 coronavirus patients.