Two organizations have scheduled food distribution events this week at the Longview convention complex.
The East Texas Food Bank has set a drive-thru produce distribution 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the fairgrounds. Vehicles should enter from Cotton Street at 100 Grand Blvd. and follow the route and traffic control directions.
The distribution is drive-thru only, according to food bank officials. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed, and multiple households can ride together.
To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with name, address, permission for you to make the pickup and the person’s signature must be provided, according to food bank officials. The note or a photo of it will be accepted.
Additionally, Transformation Longview has set a Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 Saturday at the convention complex during which 1,500 food boxes with produce, meat and dairy will be handed out.
Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.