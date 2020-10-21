Produce distribution
Mark Little grabs items Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, while volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank produce drive at the Longview Fairgrounds.

 Scott Brunner/News-Journal File Photo

Two organizations have scheduled food distribution events this week at the Longview convention complex.

The East Texas Food Bank has set a drive-thru produce distribution 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the fairgrounds. Vehicles should enter from Cotton Street at 100 Grand Blvd. and follow the route and traffic control directions.

The distribution is drive-thru only, according to food bank officials. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed, and multiple households can ride together.

To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with name, address, permission for you to make the pickup and the person’s signature must be provided, according to food bank officials. The note or a photo of it will be accepted.

Additionally, Transformation Longview has set a Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 Saturday at the convention complex during which 1,500 food boxes with produce, meat and dairy will be handed out.

Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.