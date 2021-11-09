Two Henderson residents were arrested after a search warrant yielded child pornography and drugs, according to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies on Nov. 2 served a search warrant at a home in the 3900 block of U.S. 79 in Henderson related to an investigation into distribution of child pornography, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.
During the search, deputies found suspected child pornography, marijuana, THC-infused material and psilocybin, which the sheriff’s office called “Magic Mushrooms.”
Austin Yandle, 26, and Sarah Pyron, 23, were arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail.
“The arrests are a result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division,” Valdez said.
Yandle was charged with felony possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to promote of child pornography. He was released Thursday on bonds totaling $55,000, according to online records.
Pyron was charged with felony possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $66,000.