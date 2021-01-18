Two people were killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near Henderson in which one of the vehicles caught fire, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on Loop 571 in Rusk County, about 1.5 miles east of Henderson.
Benjamin Slaughter Jr., 33, of Longview was driving an SUV traveling south on Loop 571 while Kristen Charnell Herron, 26, of Pittsburg was driving another SUV traveling north on the same road.
Slaughter’s vehicle veered to the left into oncoming traffic, and he over corrected to the right and then again back to the left, sending his SUV into a side skid into the north bound lane where it was struck by Herron, according to Dark.
Herron's vehicle caught fire after impact.
Slaughter and Herron were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Garman Funeral Home in Henderson.
The crash is under investigation.