Two people were injured in a church fire Wednesday in Upshur County.
According to Gilmer Fire Department Lt. K. Conway, crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Church of Power, 2717 Chinaberry Road between Gilmer and Pritchett.
Conway said two people who were working inside the church were injured.
“They were flown out by EMS to LSU Shreveport,” Conway said. Their conditions were unknown Wednesday.
Conway said the fire was significant but did not engulf the entire structure as it was mostly contained to the back of the church. The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Gilmer, Pritchett and Big Sandy fire departments responded to the blaze.