Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash just outside Carthage.
Troopers responded at 9:54 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 59, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
According to a preliminary report, the driver of a pickup towing a trailer was headed north on U.S. 59 in the left lane when an SUV heading west on Loop U.S. 59 exit ramp tried to turn left onto U.S. 59 and was struck by the truck.
The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Hunter Wilkes of Minden, Louisiana, was taken to UT Health East Texas in Carthage, where he later died from his injuries. His passenger, 21-year-old Alexis Wilkes, of Minden, was also killed in the crash.
The driver of the pickup, Jerry Galloway, 79, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was taken to UT Health East Texas in Carthage in stable condition.