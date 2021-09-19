From staff reports
Longview residents are invited to community open house meetings Thursday and Oct. 12 to discuss renovations to Mobberly Avenue approved by voters as part of the 2018 bond package.
The street project will consist of reducing the number of travel lanes from five to three to add buffered bike lanes and improve existing sidewalks to Mobberly Avenue, according to the city. The goal of the project is to make Mobberly Avenue safe and accessible for pedestrians and cyclists and efficiently manage existing and future traffic demands.
The first meeting is set 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Belcher Center parking lot at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. The second meeting is scheduled 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the South Ward Community Park at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, 1011 S. Mobberly Ave.
At the meetings, residents will hear about the purpose of the project and the project limits as well as prospective parking configurations, according to the city. They also will have an opportunity to give input on the project and voice opinions on other improvements or enhancements that the project should consider.
The Mobberly street project was approved by voters in Proposition B in the 2018 bond referendum. Improvements to Mobberly Avenue were first identified in the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted by the City Council in March 2015.