Two staff members at Longview High School tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in the district to nine.
The district confirmed the two cases at the high school but had no other details to report at the time other than it is following cleaning protocols and sending out required notifications.
Schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to local health authorities and families of the campus where anyone tests positive.
Three Longview High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, but only one was on campus, according to the district. The other two were virtual learners.
The district also had one case confirmed at Foster Middle School, one at Hudson PEP Elementary School, one at Ned E. Williams Elementary School and one at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.