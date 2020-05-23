A Mineola man was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Gregg County, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 4:14 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 259 about 6 six miles north of Longview, Dark said.
A preliminary report indicates Lesley Paul Clanton, 48, of Mineola was driving a truck northbound on U.S. 259 in the inside lane and became disabled in the left lane after striking a guardrail on the west side of the road.
Clanton got out of the truck, which was then hit by an SUV driven by Bertha Idalia Venzor, 53, of Ore City, who was also traveling north on U.S. 259, according to Dark.
Clanton was struck by both vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox. Venzor was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.