Two people were killed Friday night in a two-vehicle collision near Gladewater, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark.
At 7:56 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash on FM 2275, about one mile east of Gladewater. The preliminary report indicates that the 16-year-old driver of a pickup, who was not identified, was traveling west on FM 2275 while a car driven by Adam Benjamin Chadbourne, 35 of Gladewater was traveling north on Texas Street approaching FM 2275.
Chadbourne failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the westbound truck in its right passenger side, Dark said.
The driver of the truck and two juvenile passengers were treated and released from a Longview medical center.
Chadbourne and the front seat passenger, Sara Elizabeth Chadbourne, 35 of Gladewater were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dark. Two juvenile passengers, a 12-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, were transported to a Longview medical center in stable condition.