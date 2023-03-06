A Dallas woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
According to DPS, a vehicle driven by Marcus L. McKnight, 47, of Cedar Hill was traveling west on Goforth Road about 1.5 miles west of Kilgore when it failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by James J. McClain, 64, Longview, which was traveling south on FM 3053.
McClain's vehicle hit the passenger side of McKnight's vehicle, killing Doris A. Strong, 68, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.
McKnight, McClain as well as a passenger in McClain's vehicle were taken to area medical centers with non-incapacitating injuries.