MARSHALL — Drivers traveling today through the intersection of Loop 390 and Texas 154/Van Zandt Avenue in Marshall will find a newly activated red light.
Texas Department of Transportation said the light is meant to increase safety at the busy intersection.
The addition comes two years after East Texas Baptist University President Blair Blackburn requested the city of Marshall and TxDOT begin looking at the possibility of adding the light as an increased safety measure for his students and community members. ETBU is near the intersection.
“The installation of this traffic signal is a blessing to our ETBU family and the Marshall community,” Blackburn said in a statement. “ETBU and the Marshall City Commission partnered together to petition TxDOT to install this traffic signal ... due to the frequency of motor vehicle collisions, injuries and fatalities at this intersection. A few of these accidents have involved ETBU students, staff and faculty.
“With this petition, TxDOT did a thorough study of the area, and through support from our campus community and the Marshall City Commission, approved this installation of the traffic signal.”
TxDOT said the new light also features video detection.
“The signal light has the flashing yellow arrow light and video detection that will identify traffic approaching the intersection and change the signal accordingly to help traffic move more efficiently,” said Rebecca Wells, TxDOT’s Atlanta District traffic engineer Rebecca Wells.
After Blackburn’s request, Marshall city commissioners voted to approve $80,000 in funding for the light.
In addition to the new light, additional left turn lanes and additional street lights were added.
After Blackburn’s 2017 request to TxDOT, the department began a traffic study, which is required by law before any traffic control action can be taken.
“This is a dangerous intersection,” Blackburn said in 2017. “We have had several students injured in accidents at this intersection (in 2017). “Motorists on the east side of Loop 390 on Van Zandt Avenue/Hwy 154, who attempt to enter onto Loop 390 have a difficulty in visible southern and northern sight clearances due to the rise in slope to the south and the sharp curve and wooded right of way to the north. The situation presents a blind situation for the motorists facing west on Van Zandt Avenue.”
Four total crashes resulting in five injuries were reported at the intersection in 2017, the year Blackburn made his request.
According to the crash report from TxDOT, 30 crashes occurred at the intersection from Jan. 1, 2010, until Sept. 12, 2017. Of those 30 crashes, two people died, three people received “incapacitating injuries” and 12 people received “nonincapacitating injuries,” with two of the reported injuries being classified as “unknown.”