The Texas Department of Transportation wants to know if there's a need for a public hearing on the proposed widening of Texas 31 for 20 miles from Loop 323 in Tyler east to FM 1639 in Gregg County.
For a public hearing to be conducted, TxDOT must receive written requests by Aug. 24 from 10 or more people or any agency within jurisdiction over the project. The agency request must include supporting documentation on why a hearing would be helpful.
TxDOT also is encouraging the public to provide written comments regarding the expansion of Texas 31. Requests for a hearing along with comments may be submitted by mail to TxDOT Tyler District Office, Attn: Advanced Project Development, 2709 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702, or by email to carson.hollis@txdot.gov.
The project calls for rebuilding and widening Texas 31 from two lanes to four lanes, with opposing traffic separated by either a flush or depressed median. The flush median will serve as a two-lane left-turn lane from Loop 323, east to CR 279 in Smith County. The depressed-median section will begin near CR 279 and continue east to CR 245 in Smith County.
The road converts back to a flush-median section from CR 245 east to FM 1639 in Gregg County. The proposal would use curbs in urban areas and redesign the road alignment to improve safety and meet current design criteria.
Subject to design consideration, the project would require additional right of way and potentially displace 41 homes and 16 other structures. TxDOT would offer relocation assistance to displaced people and businesses.
The project also would affect wetlands and floodplains.
For information about relocation assistance and the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, call the Tyler office at (903) 510-9100.
People without internet access may call (903) 510-9157 to ask questions about the project or to schedule an appointment to gain access to project materials.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, TxDOT may not accommodate walk-ins. All visitors must wear face masks.