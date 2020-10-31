About 168 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces next summer with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.6 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in nine counties in TxDOT’s Atlanta District.
The asphalt used will contain rubber from recycled tires.
Highways scheduled to be resurfaced include:
Harrison County: FM 134, from FM 1999 to U.S. 80;
Harrison County: FM 450, from FM 449 to U.S. 80;
Harrison County: Texas 43, from Loop 390 to Interstate 20;
Panola County: Texas 149, from FM 959 North to U.S. 79;
Panola County: FM 348, from Texas 315 to the Shelby County line;
Panola County: U.S. 59, from FM 2792 to U.S. 79;
Panola County: FM 1970, from FM 2280 to the Rusk County line;
Upshur County: From FM 1795 to Texas 154; and
Upshur County: From FM 556 to Texas 154.