The Texas Department of Transportation is telling area residents that bridges and overpasses could be hazardous as a light snow falls in parts of the region amid sub-freezing temperatures.
The warning comes as a winter weather advisory for an area that included Gregg and Harrison counties has expired, but temperatures remain in the mid-20s Friday morning.
The National Weather Service at just before 6 a.m. reported a band of light snow was moving southwest across parts of East Texas and Southwest Arkansas headed for Northwest Louisiana.
On Thursday, the service predicted freezing rain would cause some ice accumulation in the Longview area and that black ice was possible overnight.
“If you do get out this morning, remember that bridges and overpasses could be hazardous, especially in the NW portion of the district. Watch your speed and drive safe,” TxDOT’s Tyler District said on Twitter just before 7 a.m. Friday.
TxDOT crews have been working to treat area roadways with brine in recent days ahead of the possibility for weather-slickened roads.
CITY OF LONGVIEW SERVICES: City of Longview offices will open at 10 a.m. today after closing at 2:30 p.m. yesterday. Longview Transit will begin its routes at 10 a.m. today. More information is available at the city's website.
GREGG COUNTY SERVICES: The Gregg County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m. today after closing early on Thursday.
EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK: The East Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday the drive-thru produce distribution in Tyler scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, at Lindsey Park has been canceled.
HOME SAFETY: The CDC offers the following tips for staying safe in your home during a winter weather event, including how to protect your pipes from freezing and rupturing.
MEALS ON WHEELS: Meals on Wheels in East Texas will not be delivering meals Thursday. Clients received a three-day shelf stable meal box to use in emergency situations such as bad weather.
POWER: At 4:30 p.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 279 active outages across East Texas. Upshur County had the most customers outages with 229. Shelby and Wood counties had 42 and eight, respectively.
Five of the outages were in Gregg County. To track SWEPCO outages, click here. If you need to report an outage or check the status of an outage, visit swepco.org/outages/report.
ROADS: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) leadership urged drivers to avoid roadways as conditions worsen. All DPS regions are activated to provide support to local law enforcement.
Drivers are urged to minimize travel as winter weather moves through the state and may visit DriveTexas.org to check road current conditions.
If you must be on the roads, TxDOT offers these driving tips.
SCHOOLS: The Longview News-Journal is keeping track of all school delays and closures here. Most local districts and colleges announced closures for Friday.