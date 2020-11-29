The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a statewide digital highway sign contest to find the best and most creative safe-driving message related to impaired driving (drunk or drugged driving,) distracted driving (texting while driving,) not wearing seatbelts and/or speeding.
Since the majority of crashes are preventable, TxDOT uses these creative messages, which often are related to current events and pop culture, as part of an effort to encourage drivers to improve their behavior behind the wheel, according to TxDOT.
Through Dec. 8, Texas drivers will be able to submit their entries, and there is no limit to the number of entries a contestant can submit. The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public.
The contest, which runs simultaneously with #EndTheStreakTX, is another way in which TxDOT is trying to get more drivers educated about the state’s steady death rate and committed to improving their driving habits, according to TxDOT
For details or to enter, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/digital-message-contest .