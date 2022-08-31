UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District spokesman Jeff Willeford said later Wednesday afternoon that the Interstate 20 lane closure scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
PREVIOUS STORY: Eastbound Interstate 20 south of Longview will be reduced to one lane for several hours Thursday as crews work in the area.
The Texas Department of Transportation said Wednesday that one eastbound lane of I-20 starting near mile marker 593, which is between the exits for FM 2087 and Estes Parkway, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday as crews perform sweeping operations.
On Sept. 7, one lane of westbound I-20 beginning near mile marker 595 is set to be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for similar work.
The reductions will involve the closure of just one lane. Traffic will still be able to pass, but TxDOT Tyler District spokesman Jeff Willeford said motorists should expect delays.
“Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions,” TxDOT said in a statement. “Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.”