Forecasted rainy, cold weather led the Texas Department of Transportation to prepare roadways in East Texas in case there are icy and flood conditions in the region.
According to TxDOT, crews are getting ahead of the winter storm.
Bridges and other roadway areas that are susceptible to wind and ice, including Interstate 20, have been pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.
TxDOT also is preparing for potential flooding and will be monitoring areas of concern throughout the storm.
In the event of flooding, state transportation officials ask motorists to remember to “turn around, don’t drown.” Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, according to TxDOT.
Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout East Texas today with a high temperature near 54 and winds up to 20 mph. Patchy fog is expected in the Longview area between 9 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night and continue to drop through Friday night with a low of around 33 degrees.
TxDOT urges drivers to keep safe driving tips in mind should wintry conditions or flooding occur. Those include to:
- Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
- Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
- Increase following distance between vehicles.
- If your vehicle begins to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid.
- Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.
- Be patient, as travel times could increase during adverse weather conditions.
- Remain inside the vehicle if you are stranded, and call 911 to alert emergency services.
- Avoid unnecessary travel.
- Never walk, swim or drive through still or moving flood waters. The water may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines or damage to the road. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV.
- Stay informed about weather conditions when driving.
- Be careful driving at night when flood dangers are difficult to see.
- If a vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground safely if possible.
Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at DriveTexas.org .