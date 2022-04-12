Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 3372 — Neches, hot mix overlay; watch for flaggers.
FM 2267 — Overlay operations; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed; expect lane closures, delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Lanes in this area will be restricted to one lane.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Cherokee County
FM 1247 — Base repairs. Expect daytime lane closures.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Motorists should follow detour route.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
CR 2905 — At Bowles Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 2614 — At Beans Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — U.S. 79 in Jacksonville to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Texas 21 — From Houston County line to U.S. 69 in Alto, resurfacing. Lane closures will be in place.
U.S. 69 — At U.S. 69 at U.S. 175 and U.S. 60 at Texas 135 in Jacksonville, installing traffic lights. Occasional lane closures will be in place.
Gregg County
FM 2751 — Leveling work. Road will be closed to traffic.
FM 449 — From FM 2751 to county line, base repairs; watch for flaggers.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Possible lane closures.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 390 to I-20, resurfacing. Possible lane closures.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — Texas 49 to 2 miles north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Expect lane closures.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Watch for lane closures; expect delays.
Rusk County
Texas 64 — Base failures; expect lane closures and flaggers.
U.S. 259 — South of Mount Enterprise, edging. Expect land closures.
FM 13 — From Main Street to Loop 571, asphalt repairs. Watch for flaggers.
Smith County
FM 2089 — Overlay repairs; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 271 — FM 16 to I-20, base repairs. Watch for flaggers.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Reduced speed; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, project cleanup. Watch for temporary lane closures.
Texas 155 — Loop 323 in Tyler to the Anderson County line, resurfacing project. Expect lane closures.
Texas 110 — In Troup, sidewalk work. Expect lane closures.
FM 344 — From FM 756 east to Texas 110 and from FM 768 from Loop 456 to FM 22; lane closures.
Texas 64 — At Prairie Creek, bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures.
Texas 110 and FM 346 — Various locations, landscape project.
CR 289 — Bridge replacement project; road will be closed.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to on lane.
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 47 — Between Texas 243 and Texas 198; overlay operations. Watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Texas 19 in Canton east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview, metal beam guard fence improvements. Expect lane closures.
CR 2918 — CR 2918 at Steve’s Creek; CR 2708 at Caney Creek; CR 2319 at Alligator Creek, bridge replacements. Expect road closures.
Texas 19 — Texas 243 in Canton south 13 miles to Henderson County line, widening and overlay work. Expect delays.
Wood County
FM 2659 — Between FM 14 and U.S. 80, blade overlay. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers
Texas 37 — From Quitman city limit to Loop 564, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.