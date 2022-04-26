Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta district. The News-Journal usually also publishes projects in the Tyler district, but the report was unavailable this week.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Lanes in this area will be restricted to one lane.
I-30 — At U.S. 259 east, pavement repairs. Eastbound lanes restricted to one lane.
U.S. 59 — From Arkansas state line to 1.5 miles north of I-30, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Possible lane closures.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 390 to I-20, resurfacing. Possible lane closures.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — Texas 49 to 2 miles north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Expect lane closures.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Watch for lane closures; expect delays.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to on lane.
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.