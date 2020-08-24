Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:

Anderson County

U.S. 79 — At the intersection of FM 645, level up operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

U.S. 287 — Various locations, improvement project. Expect lane closures, delays.

FM 756 — Various locations, improvement project. Expect lane closures, delays.

Salt Works Road — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

CR 370 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

Texas 155 — From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256, pavement repair and overlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.

U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.

U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.

Bowie County

I-30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, widening highway. Watch for barricade and sign placement during the week.

Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Texas 93 — Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cherokee County

FM 851 — Between FM 343 and FM 241, ditch maintenance and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

FM 241 — From U.S. 69 southeast to Texas 21, safety widening project.

CR 3202 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed; delays.

U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed; delays.

Gregg County

Texas 31 — In Kilgore between FM 349 and I-20, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures; delays.

FM 1844 — From Gilmer Road/Texas 300 to Judson Road/Spur 502, widening project. Expect lane closure; watch for flaggers.

Harrison County

U.S. 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 43 north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through traffic, detour route is signed.

FM 1186 — From U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

U.S. 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

Morris County

Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Mill Creek, seal coating highway.

Panola County

Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

U.S. 79 — From Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Texas 149 — From FM 124 to FM 959, seal coating highway.

Rusk County

U.S. 259 — From FM 1798 to FM 315 and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of U.S. 84, reconstruction operations. Expect alternating lane closures.

U.S. 79 — From CR 344 to the Panola County line, reconstruction project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures; delays.

Smith County

Texas 110 — Various locations, mill operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

FM 344 — Various locations, mill operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

I-20 — From FM 849 to 0.8 miles west of U.S. 69, resurfacing project. Reduced speed. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.

FM 2767 — From CR 389 to FM 757, improvement operations. Expect lane closures, delays.

Loop 323 — From 0.1 miles west of Texas 155 east to 0.8 miles east of U.S. 69 in Tyler, resurfacing project. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.

Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect daily lane closures; watch for flaggers.

I-20 — Frontage road and ramp construction continue; daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for westbound traffic because of entrance ramp removal.

U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.

FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint; road widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures; delays.

Titus County

Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 11 — At Piney Creek, repairing bridge.

Van Zandt County

I-20 – Various westbound lane closures from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton, nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., pavement repair operations. Reduced speed.

CR 3117 — At Crooked Creek tributary, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

CR 3605 — At Giladon Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures; delays.

CR 2318 — At Alligator Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.

Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed, expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic; watch for flaggers.

Wood County

U.S. 80 — Various locations west of Mineola, ditch operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

U.S. 80 — Various locations east of Mineola, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.

FM 14 — From FM 1795, in Hawkins, south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures with two-way traffic control.

CR 4870 — At Lake Winnsboro, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.

FM 1805 — Various locations, structure widening and installation of safety features. Expect single-lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.

