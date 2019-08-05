Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 322 — From Loop 256 to FM 319, hot mix overlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 320 — From Loop 256 to FM 645, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
CR 355 — At Wells Creek, 3.6 miles south of U.S. 79, bridge replacement project. Road closed; no through traffic.
FM 2054 — From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of CR 2802, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to a half-mile northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect delays.
U.S. 287 — From 0.154 miles south of Texas 294 in Elkhart south to the Anderson/Houston counties line, overlay project. Expect lane closures; delays.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 59 — From FM 989 to FM 2148, repairing and resurfacing highway.
FM 2148 — From FM 2253 to U.S. 67 West, seal coating highway.
FM 2148 — From U.S. 67 East to U.S. 59, seal coating highway.
FM 3419 — From FM 2148 to U.S. 82, seal coating highway.
U.S. 67 — From Anderson Creek to Cass County line, seal coating highway.
Cass County
FM 3129 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.
Texas 11 — From Morris County line to FM 130, upgrading guardrails.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 2064 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 2750 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 768 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for pilot car.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.7 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations.
FM 347 — Various locations, profiled centerline and edgeline markings. Expect lane closures, delays.
Texas 110 — Various locations, profiled centerline and edgeline markings. Expect lane closures, delays.
Gregg County
I-20 westbound — From Texas 31 to Texas 135, mill and overlay operations. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1252 — From 0.5 miles west of Texas 135 to Texas 135 at Liberty City, widening project. Alternating lane closures.
FM 1844 — From Texas 300/Gilmer Road to Spur 502/Judson Road, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
Texas 43 — At I-20 overpass, preventive maintenance work on overpass.
Loop 281 — At I-20 overpass, preventive maintenance work on overpass.
I-20 — At Louisiana state line, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development conducting bridge-widening project. Expect delays.
U.S. 80 — At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left turn lane and upgrading signal.
FM 9 — From FM 2625 to Panola County line, resurfacing highway.
FM 451 — From 0.6 miles east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.
I-20 Frontage Road — From U.S. 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Morris County
U.S. 259 — From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement, resurfacing highway.
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — Intersection at Texas 315 constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — From FM 2792 to Harrison County line, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement, resurfacing highway.
U.S. 79 — From U.S. 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 1971 — Between U.S. 84 and FM 95, base repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 3055 — From U.S. 80 to the End of State maintenance, base repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 149 — From Gregg County line south to Panola County line, overlay operations. Expect alternating lane closures and delays.
FM 2658 — From Texas 43 to CR 2144, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures and delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail, pavement markings. Expect alternating lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 North — From U.S. 259 to CR 344, mill and inlay operations. Expect alternating lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 South — From FM 225 to Loop 571, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Smith County
FM 14 — Between Loop 323 and I-20, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures with traffic control devices in place.
Texas 31 — From West Loop 323 to Broadway Avenue, mill and inlay surfacing project. Expect night-time lane closures.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.
I-20 — From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, ramp improvement project/construction of frontage roads. Expect lane closures.
FM 2661 — From Texas 31 to Texas 64, widening and drainage improvement project.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge project. Speed limit reduction in effect.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, roadway widening project. Reduced speed with alternating lane closures, delays.
CR 1113 — At Butler Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed to through-traffic.
Sunnybrook Drive — From North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek, bridge replacement project. Expect lane closures; reduced speed.
FM 346 — From U.S. 69 to FM 756, widening existing road and drainage improvement project.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, roadway widening project. Expect single-lane traffic daily, flaggers.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 899 — At Dragoo Creek, replacing bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
U.S. 259 — From FM 557 to Texas 155, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.
Texas 155 — From U.S. 259 to 5 miles south of U.S. 259, resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
Texas 198 — At Texas 243, overlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 19 — Various locations south of Canton, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed, expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 243 — From Texas 198 east to Texas 64 in Canton, widening project.
FM 1256 — From FM 316 east to Texas 19, rehabilitation, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project. Lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 1861 — From Texas 19 to FM 2339, rehabilitation, widening project. Expect lane closures and delays.
CR 3415 — At Giladon Creek, bridge replacement. Road to remain closed during construction.
CR 1903 — At Mill Creek Relief, bridge replacement. Road closed to through-traffic.
Wood County
FM 852 — Various locations, ditch maintenance. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 49 — Various locations, edge maintenance. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
CR 2790 — Bridge replacement project. Road is closed for duration of construction.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement. Road closed to through-traffic.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, pavement repair, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail and pavement markings. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 182 — From FM 17 to Texas 154, driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work. Expect single-lane closures and delays.