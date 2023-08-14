Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 837 — In Palestine, laying hot mix; watch for flaggers.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. One lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
I-30 — Westbound from U.S. 82, drainage improvements. Lane closures.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
U.S. 59 — From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to Texas 11, surface rehab. Lane closures.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From Loop 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Northbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 768 — Between Loop 456 and FM 22, blade overlay operation. Watch for flaggers.
FM 752 — In Rusk, base repairs; expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Texas 294 — From CR 2326 east to Texas 21, pavement resurfacing. No lane closures expected.
Gregg County
FM 2207 — Edge repairs; expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Texas 149 — On I-20 south to the Rusk County line, milling and inlay operations; expect delays and lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
High Street bridge over railroad — From Nelson Street to Marion Drive, replacing bridge structure. High Street will be reduced to two lanes.
U.S. 80 — In Gladewater, on Texas 300 east to Locker Plant Road, milling and inlay operations. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 —From 485 to the Upshur County line, mill and inlay operations. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 bypass — In Kilgore, from Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, mill and inlay operations. Expect delays.
U.S. 259 — From FM 1844, milling and inlay operations.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
I-20 — From U.S. 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable.
Marion County
Texas 155 — At Lake O' The Pines, replacing bridge; lane and shoulder closures.
Morris County
I-30 — Eastbound at Exit 178 and U.S. 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
U.S. 59 — At FM 1794, constructing interchange; daytime lane closures.
Rusk County
FM 782 — Widening road; expect daytime lane closures with flaggers.
U.S. 84 — At FM 225 west to the county line, reconstructing and widening road. Expect daytime lane closures. And FM 225 east to CR 3155, extended structures.
U.S. 84 — From FM 225 east to CR 3155, reconstructing highway, extending structures, mixing asphalt surface and new signs/striping. There will be daytime lane closures.
Smith County
FM 2868 — From Texas 155 to FM 346, seal-coat operations; expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 2137 — From FM 344 to the county line, seal-coat operations; expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
Tyler State Park — Park maintenance roads camping, bridge and pavement resurfacing. In camp areas 5-8, curb and gutter repairs.
I-20 — At the Van Zandt County line to Texas 110, mill and inlay operations. Construction is at night; expect delays when work is in progress.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
Texas 110 — In Whitehouse, installing sidewalks. Expect lane closures and delays.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and pavement overlay; expect delays.
FM 16 — 4 miles west of FM 849 east to U.S. 69 Lindale, widening and realignment; expect delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
FM 1735 — From Texas 49 to 2 miles south of Texas 49, resurfacing road.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 80 — From Wood County line to 0.3 mile east of Texas 155N, resurfacing road.
Texas 155 — At Lake O' The Pines, replacing bridge; lane and shoulder closures.
Van Zandt County
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South 13 miles to the Henderson County line, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
U.S. 80 — At the intersection of U.S. 80 and Texas 64, installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect delays.
CR 2112 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.
I-20 — Frontage roads west of FM 314 and east of FM 47, roadway restoration. Expect delays.
Wood County
FM 2088 — From Texas 37 to the Upshur County line, edge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.
FM 14 — From FM 2869 to east of FM 1795, safety improvements. Daytime lane closures and delays are expected.
FM 1804 — At Black Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.