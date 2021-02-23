Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 2267 — Edging and base repair operations. Expect lane closures.
CR 458 and 468 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Bridges on both roads closed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to outside lanes.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 93 — Between U.S. 82 and U.S. 67, installing sidewalks.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 2138 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 23, Texas 294 — Bridge work; expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 235 — Texas 110 to FM 2274, safety widening project.
FM 241 — U.S. 69 to Texas 21, safety widening project. Expect lane closures.
CR 3203 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 2905 and CR 2614 — At Bowles Creek and Beans Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Expect lane closures; reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Gregg County
Interstate 20 — Various locations, illumination project. Expect daily lane closures; delays possible.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
FM 1844 — Gilmer Road/Texas 300 to Judson Road/Spur 502, widening project. Expect lane closure; watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
FM 1186 — U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — At Big Cypress Creek, repairing portions of concrete bridge. Daily lane closures.
Morris County
Texas 49 — Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. All traffic restricted to one lane.
Panola County
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 315 — West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Rusk County
U.S. 79 -- At Parker Creek and Scoober Creek, bridge work. Expect lane and shoulder closures.
Texas 42 -- At Turkey Creek, bridge work. Expect lane and shoulder closures.
U.S. 259 — Southbound lanes from FM 1798 to U.S. 84, reconstruction. Expect lane closures.
Smith County
Loop 323 -- At Black Fork Creek, bridge work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — At overpass on FM 346, surface paving operations. Northbound outside lane closures.
FM 344 — FM 768 from Loop 456 to FM 22, overlay safety improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 344 — FM 756 to Texas 110, safety improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 (Broadway Ave.) — Fourth Street to Loop 323, pavement milling operations. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday; delays.
Loop 323 — From 0.1 miles west of Texas 155 east to 0.8 miles east of U.S. 69 in Tyler, resurfacing project. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 135 -- From Arp to Troup, widening project. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph.
I-20 - From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, ramp improvements.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Speed reduced.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
I-20 — Texas 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van, overlay project, with daily lane closures on the service roads between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pavement repair operations. Reduced speed.
FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures; delays.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Wood County
U.S. 80 — From Smith County line to Upshur County line, bridge work. Expect lane closures.
FM 14 — FM 1795 in Hawkins, south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015, base repair and paving operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.