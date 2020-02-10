Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 321 — Between Texas 19 and CR 412, base repair and ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 59 — At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail.
FM 559 — Near Cowhorn Creek, installing sidewalks.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
Texas 135 — Between U.S. 69 and Troup, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.76 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
FM 2751 — At FM 1844, pavement repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 — From Marion County line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing median barrier.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — From FM 2208 to Harrison County line, installing median barrier.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 59 — At Kyle Creek and Elm Branch, upgrading guard rails.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 1513 — Between Texas 323 and FM 850, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 259 South — From Henderson to FM 1798, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From CR 344 to the Panola County line, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 2658 — From Texas 43 to CR 2144, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Smith County
Texas 64 — In Arp, rehab operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 16 — Between Lindale and Red Springs, edge maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
I-20 — From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, ramp improvement project/construction of frontage roads. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, road widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, mill and inlay operations on I-20 westbound ramp.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
I-20 — Various locations, bridge preventive maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed; expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 2142 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement.
Wood County
FM 14 — Various locations, pavement leveling operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, overlay project.
Texas 182 — From FM 17 to Texas 154, driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work. Expect single-lane closures, delays.