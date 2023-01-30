Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 645 and FM 3328 — Edge repairs on FM 645 and base repairs on FM 3328.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
FM 321 — Safety project; Expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Westbound lanes restricted to one lane.
I-30 — Eastbound, drainage upgrades. Traffic will be limited to one lane in some areas.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2326 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 752 — Between FM 241 and Texas 294, widening; expect lane closures with flaggers.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Lane closures expected.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Texas 135 — Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge, bridge replacements.
U.S. 287 — Mill and inlay operations; expect lane closures and delays.
Gregg County
Loop 281 — From Fairmont Street to Texas 300 (Gilmer Road), installing sidewalks. Watch for workers; expect delays.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. Business.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Mason Creek, bridge maintenance. Lane closures on north frontage road at creek.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
U.S. 59 — From Harrison County line to U.S., 79, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
Rusk County
FM 1716 — Near Tatum, edge repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 64 and Mill Street — At the intersection, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Expect lane closures and delays.
Smith County
FM 850 — Just off Texas 31, profiling operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 1804 — Near the county line, bridge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 15 — Base repairs; expect lane closures with flaggers..
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
Texas 110 and FM 346 — Landscape project, various locations.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 47 — On FM 850, safety improvement project. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 858 — Between Texas 19 and FM 2909, base repairs; expect closures with flaggers.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South of Canton, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
Wood County
FM 49 — From FM 14 east to FM 2869, edge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2088 — On FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514, FM 515, FM 2966, improvements. Watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.