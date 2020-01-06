Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 321 — Between Texas 19 in Montalba and FM 315, road widening operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
FM 2054 — From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of CR 2802, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 2064 — East of Texas 135, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3052 — Between FM 177 and the Smith County line, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 241 — From U.S. 69 to Texas 21, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.7 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
FM 2087 — From Loop 281 overpass to the railroad crossing, repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 42 — From FM 1252 to I-20, ditch maintenance. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
FM 1844 — From Texas 300/Gilmer Road to Spur 502/Judson Road, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 — From Marion County line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing median barrier.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — From FM 2208 to Harrison County line, installing median barrier.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 79 — From U.S. 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 3053 — Various locations, between Overton and the Gregg County line, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3055 — Between U.S. 84 and the end of state maintenance, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2658 — From Texas 43 to CR 2144, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail, pavement markings. Expect alternating lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Smith County
Texas 64 — Near Arp FM 2607, rehab operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, road widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, mill and inlay operations on I-20 westbound ramp.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 899 — At Dragoo Creek, replacing bridge. Closed to through traffic.
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
FM 3080 — Various locations, overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed; expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 2142 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Road closed during construction.
Wood County
FM 14 — Various locations, pavement leveling operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement. Road closed to through traffic.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, pavement repair, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail and pavement markings. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 182 — From FM 17 to Texas 154, driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work. Expect single-lane closures, delays.