Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. One lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
U.S. 59 — From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to Texas 11, surface rehab. Lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From Loop 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Northbound lane closures.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
I-20 — From U.S. 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable.
Marion County
Texas 155 — At Lake O' The Pines, replacing bridge; lane and shoulder closures.
Morris County
I-30 — Eastbound at Exit 178 and U.S. 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
FM 1735 — From Texas 49 to 2 miles south of Texas 49, resurfacing road.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 80 — From Wood County line to 0.3 mile east of Texas 155N, resurfacing road.
