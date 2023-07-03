Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 228 — In Palestine, blade overlay; watch for flaggers.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. One lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Loop 179 — From Texas 11 to U.S. 271, seal-coat operations. Lane closures.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From Loop 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Northbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 768 — Between Loop 456 and FM 22, blade overlay operation. Watch for flaggers.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Texas 294 — From CR 2326 east to Texas 21, pavement resurfacing. No lane closures expected.
U.S. 287 — In Jacksonville, mill and inlay work. Expect lane closures and delays.
Gregg County
Spur 502 (Judson Road) — At Eden Drive, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
High Street bridge over railroad — From Nelson Street to Marion Drive, replacing bridge structure. High Street will be reduced to two lanes.
U.S. 80 — In Gladewater, on Texas 300 east to Locker Plant Road, milling and inlay operations. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — East of Alpine Road, pedestrian and safety improvements. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 bypass — In Kilgore, from Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, mill and inlay operations. Expect delays.
U.S. 259 — From FM 1844, milling and inlay operations.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
I-20 — From U.S. 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — From Texas 49 to Harrison County line, seal coat operations; lane closures.
Morris County
I-30 — Eastbound at Exit 178 and U.S. 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
Rusk County
Texas 323 — Various locations, storm cleanup. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
U.S. 84 — At FM 225 west to the county line, reconstructing and widening road. Expect daytime lane closures. And FM 225 east to CR 3155, extended structures.
U.S. 84 — From FM 225 east to CR 3155, reconstructing highway, extending structures, mixing asphalt surface and new signs/striping. There will be daytime lane closures.
Smith County
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
Tyler State Park — Park maintenance roads camping, bridge and pavement resurfacing. In camp areas 5-8, curb and gutter repairs.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
FM 16 — 4 miles west of FM 849 to U.S. 69 in Lindale, widening and realignment. Expect lane closures.
Loop 323 — Just north of Texas 31, overlay operations. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 110 — In Whitehouse, installing sidewalks. Expect lane closures and delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
FM 1735 — From Texas 49 to 2 miles south of Texas 49, resurfacing road.
U.S. 67 — From FM 1734 to U.S. 271, seal-coat operations. Lane closures.
FM 1896 — From U.S. 271 to the Franklin County line, seal-coat operations. Lane closures.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 80 — From Wood County line to 0.3 mile east of Texas 155N, resurfacing road.
Van Zandt County
FM 3227 — In Canton, base repairs and overlay operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South 13 miles to the Henderson County line, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
U.S. 80 — At the intersection of U.S. 80 and Texas 64, installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect delays.
CR 2112 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.
I-20 — Frontage roads west of FM 314 and east of FM 47, roadway restoration. Expect delays.
Wood County
FM 515 — In Winnsboro, edge repairs; expect lane closures with flaggers.
U.S. 80 — West of Hawkins to FM 778, blade overlay. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 1795 — From FM 14 to the Upshur County line, edge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.
FM 14 — From FM 2869 to east of FM 1795, safety improvements. Daytime lane closures and delays are expected.
FM 1804 — At Black Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.