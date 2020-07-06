Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:

Bowie County

Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

FM 93 — Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

U.S. 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.

Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 43 north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, detour route is signed.

FM 1186 — From U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

U.S. 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.

Morris County

Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

U.S. 79 — From Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

U.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

Tags