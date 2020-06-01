Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 321 — Between FM 315 and Texas 19, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 155 — From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256, pavement repair and overlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 559 — Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.
FM 1398 — Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.Cass CountyTexas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 1911 — Between U.S. 69, Alto end, and FM 1247, edge repair, blade overlay, and shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 241 — Between U.S. 69 and FM 752, shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 3202 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville, sidewalk construction. Expect southbound lane closure daily; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed; delays.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.76 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
Texas 42 — All bridge between FM 1252 and U.S. 80, bore sample collection. Expect one lane with two-way traffic, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Texas 135 — From U.S. 271 at Country Club Road, south for 4.4 miles, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1252 — From the Smith County line for 3 miles east to 0.5 miles west of Texas 135, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Eastbound from mile marker 592 to 596, bridge joint repairs. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2087 — from I-20 to the railroad tracks, pavement repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3053 — From I-20 to Rusk County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.Harrison CountyI-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
U.S. 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Loop 390 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 43 north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, detour route is signed.Marion CountyU.S. 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.Morris CountyTexas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.Panola CountyTexas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 3053 — From the Gregg County line, 1.1 miles south to FM 1639, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2011 — From Texas 322 at the Gregg County line, 7.5 miles south to FM 1716, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1513 — From Texas 323, 3.1 miles east and north to FM 850 in New London, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Business U.S. 79 — Various locations in Henderson, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 259 South — From FM 1798 to FM 315 and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of U.S. 84, reconstruction operations. Expect alternating lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From CR 344 to the Panola County line, reconstruction project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Smith County
Texas 110 north — At Smith County line, shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 850 — Various locations near Overton, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — Various locations in Arp, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect daily lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
I-20 — The new eastbound frontage road is open with daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. U.S. 69 eastbound traffic will use the ramp east of Jim Hogg Road because of entrance ramp removal.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, widening project. Expect one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot vehicle.Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.Upshur CountyU.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
I-20 service road — Between Texas 64 and FM 389, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 2318 — At Alligator Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
FM 47 — Various locations, guardrail upgrade project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed; expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project.
Wood County
FM 1254 — Various locations, overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 4870 — At Lake Winnsboro, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
U.S. 69 — From Texas 37 to 0.6 miles south of U.S. 80 in Mineola, mill and inlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement project.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, overlay project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.
FM 1805 — Various locations, structure widening and installation of safety features. Expect single-lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.